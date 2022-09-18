Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria

Islam Times - Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba’s Foreign Minister, condemned the Israeli military actions and aggression on Syria, categorizing them as a violation of international laws that pose a risk to the stability of the Middle East.

On his Twitter account, Parrilla condemned the grave violation of international laws by the Israeli “constant incursions” and recent attacks on Syrian territory, reiterating Cuba’s solidarity with the Syrian government and its people.The Israeli occupation has been continuously launching attacks and offensives on different parts of Syria such as Tartus, Damascus and Aleppo, causing losses in life and military, territorial, and material damage.In the most recent attack, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported the death of five Syrian soldiers who were killed by an Israeli airstrike on Damascus airport and other facilities south of the capital, which, according to the report, was carried out at 0:45 a.m. local time (21:45 GMT) on Saturday.A military source confirmed that Syria’s air defense systems have shot down most of the Israeli missiles launched, adding that aside from the five casualties, material losses were reported as well.Per Sputnik, the government of Syria urges the UN Security Council (UNSC) to publicly denounce the frequent and constant attacks of Israeli aggression for directly threatening both international and regional peace and security.