Complete Power Outage in Yemen’s Aden: Report

Islam Times - Aden city in southern Yemen witnessed an almost complete power outage, Saturday, due to the stop of commercial energy companies.

"Commercial companies announced their halt, which led to power cuts in most of the governorate's districts," Al-Masirah news cited local sources.The sources explained that the reason for stopping the electricity is the continued procrastination of the Saudi-backed government in fulfilling its financial obligations accumulated for more than two years.The energy companies in Aden issued a distress call to quickly supply them with the necessary fuel to continue operating the power plants.Citizens in Aden and the rest of the Yemeni areas under Saudi-Emirati occupation complain of a complete collapse of infrastructure services like electricity and water. A frightening deterioration of the economic situation and the exacerbation of famine in southern governorates is due to the rise in commodity prices resulting from the collapse of the Yemeni riyal price in those areas.Electricity comes as the biggest crisis experienced by the residents of the southern governorates with a hot climate, where the electricity generation crisis has been exacerbated for years, especially in Aden.According to the statement of the Aden Electricity Company, the city of Aden needs to generate 502 megawatts, while government electricity and private electricity generation companies cannot provide less than 40% of the city’s electricity needs.The electricity crisis is one of the crises that haunt the citizens in the occupied governorates, in addition to the crises of insecurity and bloody conflicts between the armed factions of the coalition. In addition, there is a rise of murders, assassinations, rape, kidnapping, rugs, theft, water cuts for long periods, the deterioration of the health situation and the uneven interruption of the salaries of government employees.In light of the increasing corruption scandals practiced by the pro-aggression government, there is a crazy rise in the prices of food and basic commodities and the continuous collapse of the local currency.Saudi Arabia and the UAE, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power.The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.As part of its economic war, the US-Saudi aggression worked to drain about 97 percent of the Yemeni state’s resources, either by controlling them militarily such as oil and gas sources, freezing Yemeni foreign assets and transferring them to mercenaries and financing coalition operations, or imposing siege on the vital port of Hodeidah and the most important port after Aden, which is still in the grip of Sana’a and out of control of the aggression.