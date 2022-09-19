Iran’s Pres. Raisi Leaves to New York for UNGA Session

Islam Times - Iran's President Sayed Ibrahim Raisi has left the country heading to New York to take part in the 77th United Nations General Assembly session.

He is expected to delivera speech to the session with its core point being the "just international order through multilateralism."Bilateral meetings with the world leaders are on the agenda of the president's New York stay.He said that he would be the voice of Iranian nation in the UN."This trip is an opportunity to express the views and explain the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is also an opportunity to express the atrocities that have been inflicted on the Iranian nation and the oppressed people of the world. This trip is the opportunity to explain atrocities and injustices," Raisi told media before flying to New York.He continued: "If there is a chance, I will have a meeting with Iranians living in America and some other people. The principle of attending this summit will be in line with Iran's foreign policy, meaning honor, wisdom and expediency."President Raisi has ruled out a meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) this week, saying he saw no “changes in reality” from the Trump administration.Asked on the CBS 60 Minutes news programme whenever he would be ready to meet Biden in New York, Raisi replied: “No. I don’t think that such a meeting would happen. I don’t believe having a meeting or a talk with him will be beneficial… The new administration in the US, they claim that they are different from the Trump’s administration. They have said it in their messages to us. But we haven’t witnessed any changes in reality."The 77th session of the UNGA Session opened on 13 September and high level debate will run from September 20 to September 27, according to the UN schedule.