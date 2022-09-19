0
Monday 19 September 2022 - 07:12

Iran’s Pres. Raisi Leaves to New York for UNGA Session

Story Code : 1015094
Iran’s Pres. Raisi Leaves to New York for UNGA Session
He is expected to delivera speech to the session with its core point being the "just international order through multilateralism." 

Bilateral meetings with the world leaders are on the agenda of the president's New York stay. 

He said that he would be the voice of Iranian nation in the UN. 

"This trip is an opportunity to express the views and explain the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is also an opportunity to express the atrocities that have been inflicted on the Iranian nation and the oppressed people of the world. This trip is the opportunity to explain atrocities and injustices," Raisi told media before flying to New York. 

He continued: "If there is a chance, I will have a meeting with Iranians living in America and some other people. The principle of attending this summit will be in line with Iran's foreign policy, meaning honor, wisdom and expediency." 

No meeting with Biden 

President Raisi has ruled out a meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) this week, saying he saw no “changes in reality” from the Trump administration. 

Asked on the CBS 60 Minutes news programme whenever he would be ready to meet Biden in New York, Raisi replied: “No. I don’t think that such a meeting would happen. I don’t believe having a meeting or a talk with him will be beneficial… The new administration in the US, they claim that they are different from the Trump’s administration. They have said it in their messages to us. But we haven’t witnessed any changes in reality." 

The 77th session of the UNGA Session opened on 13 September and high level debate will run from September 20 to September 27, according to the UN schedule. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
19 September 2022
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
19 September 2022
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
19 September 2022
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
18 September 2022
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022