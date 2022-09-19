0
Monday 19 September 2022 - 07:53

Iraqi Security Forces kill Seven Terrorists in Northern Iraq

Story Code : 1015100
Iraqi Security Forces kill Seven Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Despite the defeat of ISIS in Iraq, remnants of this terrorist group are still present in parts of Baghdad, the capital, and the provinces of Diyala, Nineveh, Salah al-Din, Kirkuk, and Anbar.

These clashes took place between the 44th division of Al-Hashd al-Shaabi and ISIS elements in the area of "Al-Hajar Island" located in the south of Mosul (Nineveh province).

In this connection, Ahmad Al-Tamimi, one of the commanders of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Organization of Iraq, informed that ISIS terrorist elements could not take any action during the Arbaeen ceremony.

Al-Tamimi said that Diyala province was one of the important provinces in the security plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage days in Iraq. Because more than 220,000 pilgrims passed through Al-Manzarieh [Khosravi] crossing in this province.

Stating that more than 150,000 pilgrims went to Karbala from Diyala, he noted that: the Iraqi PMU command in Diyala managed to deliver five important blows to ISIS during the Arbaeen ceremony.

This Iraqi PMU commander emphasized that during these operations, the forces of this organization discovered and seized six ISIS weapons and explosives warehouses, and killed six terrorists, including a senior leader.

In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
19 September 2022
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
19 September 2022
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
19 September 2022
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
18 September 2022
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022