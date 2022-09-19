Iraqi Security Forces kill Seven Terrorists in Northern Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi security sources reported that the forces of the Popular Mobilization Unit in the south of Mosul (Northern Iraq) clashed with ISIS terrorists, as a result of which seven terrorists were killed.

Despite the defeat of ISIS in Iraq, remnants of this terrorist group are still present in parts of Baghdad, the capital, and the provinces of Diyala, Nineveh, Salah al-Din, Kirkuk, and Anbar.These clashes took place between the 44th division of Al-Hashd al-Shaabi and ISIS elements in the area of "Al-Hajar Island" located in the south of Mosul (Nineveh province).In this connection, Ahmad Al-Tamimi, one of the commanders of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Organization of Iraq, informed that ISIS terrorist elements could not take any action during the Arbaeen ceremony.Al-Tamimi said that Diyala province was one of the important provinces in the security plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage days in Iraq. Because more than 220,000 pilgrims passed through Al-Manzarieh [Khosravi] crossing in this province.Stating that more than 150,000 pilgrims went to Karbala from Diyala, he noted that: the Iraqi PMU command in Diyala managed to deliver five important blows to ISIS during the Arbaeen ceremony.This Iraqi PMU commander emphasized that during these operations, the forces of this organization discovered and seized six ISIS weapons and explosives warehouses, and killed six terrorists, including a senior leader.In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists.