UN Denies Qatar’s Ambassador Human Rights Post Over Anti-‘Israel’ Tweets

Islam Times - Qatar’s Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Hend Al-Muftah has lost her bid to become chair of a UN human rights forum, after discovering that she had previously made a series of comments against the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

Qatar had been lobbying to place Al-Muftah as chair of the upcoming Forum on Human Rights, Democracy, and the Rule of Law, set to take place in November.However, the Qatari bid came unstuck, after UN Watch, an independent human rights monitoring organization based in Geneva, uncovered dozens of tweets between 2011 and 2021 against the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.In her place, Bahamas Ambassador to the UN Patricia Hermanns will chair the forum.UN Watch had previously penned an open letter to UN Human Rights Council president Federico Villegas, expressing “grave concern” over the nomination of Al-Muftah.