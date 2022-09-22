Iran Vows Destructive Response to Any Zionist Threat

Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri delivered a speech during the Iranian Armed Forces military parade that celebrates the Sacred Defense Week in which he highlighted the importance of living a secure life, and vowing a destructive response to any danger or miscalculation by the Zionist regime towards Iran.

“The Sacred Defense era proved to Iran and the world that had we wanted to live a safe life we must be strong,” Baqeri underlined.Praising Iran’s military achievements in the industry of drones and missiles, as well as the cyber warfare, Baqeri said Iran has been classified among the biggest countries, adding that “The Islamic Republic has several military capabilities that it didn’t unveil yet.”The senior military commander further noted that all units of the Iranian Armed Forces are united and cooperate with each other against any threat.The Sacred Defense Week starts in Iran on September 22nd. It is annually celebrated nationwide to mark martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran between 1980 and 1988.