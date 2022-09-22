0
Thursday 22 September 2022 - 08:19

Iran Vows Destructive Response to Any Zionist Threat

“The Sacred Defense era proved to Iran and the world that had we wanted to live a safe life we must be strong,” Baqeri underlined.

Praising Iran’s military achievements in the industry of drones and missiles, as well as the cyber warfare, Baqeri said Iran has been classified among the biggest countries, adding that “The Islamic Republic has several military capabilities that it didn’t unveil yet.”

The senior military commander further noted that all units of the Iranian Armed Forces are united and cooperate with each other against any threat.

The Sacred Defense Week starts in Iran on September 22nd. It is annually celebrated nationwide to mark martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran between 1980 and 1988.
