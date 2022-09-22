Russian Diplomat Slams Biden’s UN Address

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hit out at US President Joe Biden’s address at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly where he misquoted Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As for the address by the US president, I think that it was absolutely unseemly how it began and how it went mainstream, since it was framed around our country. The thing is that he began by allegedly quoting Russia’s president. He attributed remarks to the Russian president that our country was threatening the world with nuclear weapons," she told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Thursday.The diplomat said that such a stance was a "propaganda tie-in, inflicted upon society despite what was actually said," TASS reported.She added, "And, unfortunately, this is just how this stance is again being presented in Western media outlets. And the US president just reaffirmed what is being spun in the US media."Earlier, Biden insisted that Moscow made "overt nuclear threats against Europe" and displayed "a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime."That said, he asserted that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."Additionally, Biden vowed that the US was ready to take "critical arms control measures" regardless of the global situation.On September 21, Putin backed a proposal by the Defense Ministry and the General Staff on a nationwide partial mobilization and signed the relevant decree.He pointed out in a televised address to Russians that the line of contact in the zone of Russia’s "special military operation" in Ukraine stretches "over 1,000 kilometers long," and that the allied forces were fighting "not just against neo-Nazi units but actually against the entire war machine of the collective West," which threatened Russia’s very existence.Putin also said that Russia was ready to use all possible means to defend its territorial integrity and people.