Friday 23 September 2022 - 21:55

Chinese Unveils Drones Capable of Firing Laser-guided Bombs

Story Code : 1015847
According to the report, the unveiling comes after an armed reconnaissance drone operated from a PLA Air Force base in the Northwest Chinese desert practiced surveillance and attack over a long-distance flight of more than a thousand kilometers.
 
The PLA Air Force has made the GJ-2 medium altitude long endurance armed reconnaissance drone available for public viewing on previous occasions, according to The Eueroasian Times.
 
The Aviation Industry Corporation of China has independently designed and produced the GJ-2 military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), a PLA variant of the popular Wing Loong II drone.
 
Both small air-to-ground precision attack weapons and electronic reconnaissance devices are mounted on this drone.
