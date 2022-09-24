0
Saturday 24 September 2022 - 10:22

US Terminates Afghanistan Designation as Major Non-NATO Ally

Story Code : 1015940
In 2012, the United States named Afghanistan a major non-NATO [MNNA] ally, which cleared the way for the two countries to maintain a defense and economic relationship.

The designation gave several facilities and concessions to Afghanistan in terms of defense and security-related assistance and equipment.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, ...I hereby terminate the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act," Joe Biden said in a presidential memorandum to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to The Hindu.

The change in Afghanistan's status follows Biden's withdrawal of US troops from the country last year, ending nearly 20 years of war.
