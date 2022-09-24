0
Saturday 24 September 2022 - 20:47

Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq

Story Code : 1016016
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
The Hamzeh Sayed al-Shohada base attacked the bases of anti-Iranian terrorists in northern Iraq on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC said units belonging to the Hamzeh Sayed al-Shohada base launched the operation to “destroy the positions of anti-Iran terrorist groups affiliated with global arrogance in northern Iraq who have in recent days trespassed on Iran’s northwestern borders and attacked some border bases of our country.”

It added that the IRGC forces gave a decisive response to the terrorists’ attacks after officials in northern Iraq refrained from taking an appropriate measure and paying due attention to numerous warnings given to them against the deployment and activity of anti-revolutionary mercenaries and terrorists against the Islamic Republic.

The statement added that the operation would continue in order to “ensure sustainable border security and punish criminal terrorists” and hold officials in northern Iraq accountable towards fulfilling their legal duties in accordance with international regulations.

Iran has on countless occasions warned Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a hub of anti-Islamic Republic terrorists.

Back in May, the IRGC targeted and destroyed positions of terrorist groups operating near the country’s western borders in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Back in September last year, the IRGC launched an attack in northern Iraq, where it destroyed four bases belonging to hostile groups.

“Counterrevolutionary groups have been organized by intelligence services of hostile and foreign countries and even some Arab states in northern Iraq” to be used “in line with [achieving] their goals and creating obstacles in the way of the Islamic Republic,” the deputy commander of the IRGC Ground Force’s Hamzeh Sayed al-Shohada Base in northwestern Iran, Brigadier General Majid Arjmandfar, said at the time.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
22 September 2022
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
22 September 2022
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
20 September 2022