Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Ground Force has pounded terrorist bases in northern Iraq with artillery fire.

The Hamzeh Sayed al-Shohada base attacked the bases of anti-Iranian terrorists in northern Iraq on Saturday.In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC said units belonging to the Hamzeh Sayed al-Shohada base launched the operation to “destroy the positions of anti-Iran terrorist groups affiliated with global arrogance in northern Iraq who have in recent days trespassed on Iran’s northwestern borders and attacked some border bases of our country.”It added that the IRGC forces gave a decisive response to the terrorists’ attacks after officials in northern Iraq refrained from taking an appropriate measure and paying due attention to numerous warnings given to them against the deployment and activity of anti-revolutionary mercenaries and terrorists against the Islamic Republic.The statement added that the operation would continue in order to “ensure sustainable border security and punish criminal terrorists” and hold officials in northern Iraq accountable towards fulfilling their legal duties in accordance with international regulations.Iran has on countless occasions warned Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a hub of anti-Islamic Republic terrorists.Back in May, the IRGC targeted and destroyed positions of terrorist groups operating near the country’s western borders in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.Back in September last year, the IRGC launched an attack in northern Iraq, where it destroyed four bases belonging to hostile groups.“Counterrevolutionary groups have been organized by intelligence services of hostile and foreign countries and even some Arab states in northern Iraq” to be used “in line with [achieving] their goals and creating obstacles in the way of the Islamic Republic,” the deputy commander of the IRGC Ground Force’s Hamzeh Sayed al-Shohada Base in northwestern Iran, Brigadier General Majid Arjmandfar, said at the time.