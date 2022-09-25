Iran Considering Tit-for-Tat Step after Ukraine Downgrades Ties

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani on Saturday regretted Kyiv's decision to remove accreditation of Iran's ambassador over alleged supply of Iranian drones to Russia, and said that his country will resort to reciprocal measures in response to Ukraine's move.

On Friday, Kyiv decided to reduce Iran’s diplomatic presence in Ukraine over "sending weapons" to Russia.In response, Kana'ani rejected the unfounded allegations levelled by the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, and noted that Iran will give an appropriate response to a decision by the Ukrainian government about diplomatic relations with Tehran.Expressing regret about the Ukrainian government’s decision, he stated that the decision was made under the effect of propaganda by foreign media and unconfirmed reports.Referring to Iran’s active impartiality policy in the face of the dispute between Ukraine and Russia, the official added that Iran opposes any war and believes in a peaceful settlement of differences between the two warring countries.The spokesperson stressed that the meetings and phone conversations between the Iranian foreign minister and his counterparts from Russia and Ukraine over the past few months were aimed to help solve the dispute.Kana'ani advised the Ukrainian government not to be affected by third countries that seek to undermine the country’s relations with Tehran.Iran describes diplomacy as the sole way out of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, and stressed the country is ready to assist finding an end to the conflict.Iranian officials have repeatedly reiterated their opposition to war between the two countries, and stressed the country's independent position on the conflicts. Tehran has also announced it is prepared to dispatch medical teams to Ukraine to help the war-stricken country treat the injured and patients.Iranian officials have numerously denied the claims about Tehran's drone supply to Russia for the latter's military operation against Ukraine. They have repeatedly stressed that Tehran will not help either side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Back in July, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian noted Iran continues its efforts to mediate between the two warring sides, and stressed Tehran’s principled stance of rejecting wars and sanctions.“The Islamic Republic urges focus on a political solution to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, and in this regard, continues the efforts and consultations between Moscow and Kiev to strengthen and advance the political solution to speed up the resolution of this crisis,” he stated.The top Iranian diplomat also said Tehran helps ensure energy security and food security across the world following the war in Ukraine, adding, “We have had discussions with Russian and Ukrainian authorities in this regard.”In Late February, President Vladimir Putin stated in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.The US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities. Russia has officially become the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran, Syria and North Korea, after launching a military operation against Ukraine.In early March, Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi announced Tehran’s preparedness to help diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine."The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any effort that would lead to peaceful settlement of the [ongoing] conflict in Ukraine and is ready to play a role to help restore peace in any possible manner," Rayeesi said."Based on the fundamental principles of its foreign policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes both hegemony and submission to hegemony, and gives its backing to the right to all nations to self-determination," he added.Rayeesi underlined the need to protect territorial integrity and the national sovereignty of all countries, and stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran understands security concerns arising from several decades of NATO’s expansionism.”"We strongly believe that diplomacy and sincere adherence to international obligations by all parties provide the sole lasting and just way out of the current situation," Rayeesi underscored.The Iranian president also stressed that all parties to the Ukraine conflict must be serious about protecting the lives and property of citizens and civilians and observing the principles of international and humanitarian law.