10 Yemeni Children Injured by Explosion of Saudi Cluster Bomb

Islam Times - The explosion of a cluster bomb from the remnants of the US-Saudi aggression injured at least 10 Yemeni children while they were playing.

The Executive Center for Mine Action (YEMAC) revealed that 11 civilian victims were caused by cluster bombs and war remnants on Saturday in Al Al-Hodeida and Al Bayda provinces.In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the center said that 10 children were injured in the Al-Jah area in Bayt al-Faqih district in Al-Hodeida, as a result of a bomb explosion from the remnants of air raids, while a citizen was killed in Noman district of Al-Bayda province in less than 10 hours.The center denounced the ignoring of international and humanitarian organizations to the center's appeals to provide the necessary tools and devices to purify the contaminated areas.The statement pointed out that the UNDP informed the center that the aggression countries did not agree to provide the needs to carry out operations to clear areas of cluster bombs used by the coalition in all Yemeni provinces.The Center renewed the call for providing mine detectors and the necessary supplies for the center to be capable of carrying out its activities to clear mines and cluster bombs to save thousands of lives of children and women in the contaminated provinces and areas.