0
Sunday 25 September 2022 - 19:55

10 Yemeni Children Injured by Explosion of Saudi Cluster Bomb

Story Code : 1016143
10 Yemeni Children Injured by Explosion of Saudi Cluster Bomb
The Executive Center for Mine Action (YEMAC) revealed that 11 civilian victims were caused by cluster bombs and war remnants on Saturday in Al Al-Hodeida and Al Bayda provinces.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the center said that 10 children were injured in the Al-Jah area in Bayt al-Faqih district in Al-Hodeida, as a result of a bomb explosion from the remnants of air raids, while a citizen was killed in Noman district of Al-Bayda province in less than 10 hours.

The center denounced the ignoring of international and humanitarian organizations to the center's appeals to provide the necessary tools and devices to purify the contaminated areas.

The statement pointed out that the UNDP informed the center that the aggression countries did not agree to provide the needs to carry out operations to clear areas of cluster bombs used by the coalition in all Yemeni provinces.

The Center renewed the call for providing mine detectors and the necessary supplies for the center to be capable of carrying out its activities to clear mines and cluster bombs to save thousands of lives of children and women in the contaminated provinces and areas.
Comment


Featured Stories
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
25 September 2022
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
24 September 2022
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022