Monday 26 September 2022 - 22:19

Chinese FM Spox: US Sanctions Deal Heavy Blow to Int'l. politico-economic Order

Chinese FM Spox: US Sanctions Deal Heavy Blow to Int
“The US is no doubt the superpower of sanctions. Figures show an increase of 933% in sanctions imposed by the US from 2000 to 2021. To date, the US has imposed economic sanctions on nearly 40 countries, which have affected almost half of the global population and caused serious humanitarian disasters,” Wang Wenbin said in a press briefing on Monday evening.  
 
“The previous US administration issued a total of over 3,900 sanction measures, which means the US wields its sanctions stick three times a day on average. According to American media, sanctions have become the US’s foreign policy weapon of choice.” 
 
"Over the past decades, the US has imposed unilateral sanctions on countries including Cuba, Belarus, Syria and Zimbabwe and ratcheted up “maximum pressure” on countries like the DPRK, Iran and Venezuela. Such action is against the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and norms of international law. It deals a heavy blow to the international political and economic order and the global governance system and seriously disrupts the sanctioned countries’ efforts to mobilize resources, grow the economy and improve people’s well-being. It endangers the right to life, challenges the right to self-determination, undermines the right to development, and constitutes persistent, systemic and large-scale violation of human rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman added.
