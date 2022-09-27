0
Tuesday 27 September 2022 - 21:08

Nearly 100,000 Join Amnesty’s Petition to End Saudi Travel Bans Against Activists

Story Code : 1016499
Nearly 100,000 Join Amnesty’s Petition to End Saudi Travel Bans Against Activists
“The Saudi Arabian authorities have been handing down arbitrary travel bans as part of prison sentences on those who dare to express any form of peaceful dissent, criticism of the government or support for human rights. These unlawful travel bans seriously undermine activists’ access to healthcare and professional or educational opportunities abroad and wreak havoc on their mental health, with many forcibly separated from their families for years.”

“Yet now, a chorus of criticism featuring around 100,000 voices from across the globe is calling on the Saudi Arabian authorities to ‘Let Them Fly’. It is beyond time that the severe repression unleashed against critics is replaced by genuine respect for human rights. Saudi Arabia must live up to its public relations campaigns depicting a rights respecting society, rather than darkening the lives of activists at home and abroad.”

“The Saudi Arabian authorities must end their ruthless crackdown on human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, association and movement. Until then, we will continue to advocate fiercely for the rights of all residents and people, and to call out every infringement in the Kingdom.”

Amnesty International launched its ‘#Let Them Fly’ petition in May 2022. Since then, Amnesty International mobilized activists around the world to act. Nearly, 100,000 voices from around the world called on the Saudi Arabian authorities to end travel bans against activists and human rights defenders.

Travel bans are official orders that prevent a particular citizen or group of citizens from entering or leaving the country. They should only be used when necessary, and they should be consistent with all other human rights. The unofficial bans also fail the requirement that they be provided by law.

Amnesty International has documented the cases of 40 human rights defenders and peaceful activists who have been sentenced following grossly unfair trials to travel bans ranging from five to 35 years, as well as 39 unofficial travel bans which have affected relatives of activists. These activists include Loujain al-Hathloul and Raif Badawi.
Comment


Featured Stories
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
27 September 2022
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
27 September 2022
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
27 September 2022
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
26 September 2022
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
26 September 2022
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
26 September 2022
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
24 September 2022
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
25 September 2022
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
24 September 2022
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022