0
Thursday 29 September 2022 - 21:20

‘Israeli’ Military to Use Armed Drones for Targeted Killings in West Bank

Story Code : 1016846
‘Israeli’ Military to Use Armed Drones for Targeted Killings in West Bank
The order came as the Zionist regime forces speeded up their attacks and raids in the northern occupied West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus.

The 'Israeli' Air Force has been using armed drones since as early as 2008 in targeted killings in Gaza against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movements but have not been used in the occupied West Bank.

According to a report in Haaretz, the Zionist military was considering using helicopters and even introducing special drone units to secure group troops during attacks and even fire on armed Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
28 September 2022
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
28 September 2022
MBS Named as Saudi PM
MBS Named as Saudi PM
28 September 2022
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
27 September 2022
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
27 September 2022
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
27 September 2022
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
27 September 2022
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
26 September 2022