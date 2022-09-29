Moscow: US behind Nord Stream Leaks

Islam Times - Russia says the US is behind the leaks on Nord stream pipelines as ruptures occurred in the coasts of Denmark and Sweden, which are “fully under the control” of US intelligence agencies.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that ruptures to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines that caused four gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is completely under US control.“It happened in the trade and economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. There are NATO-centric countries,” Zakharova said an interview with the Soloviev Live online broadcast.She said “they are countries that are completed controlled by the US intelligence services.”Russia and the West have traded blame over alleged sabotage that caused mysterious leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The issue has been at the heart of a standoff between Russia and Europe over energy supplies since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said accusations that Moscow was behind the gas leaks were “stupid and absurd.” He pointed to the “huge profits” for US LNG suppliers who have “increased their supplies by several times.”The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were hit by unexplained leaks on September 26. The Nord Stream 1 leaks were first spotted on Monday evening, hours after a drop in pressure was reported in Nord Stream 2.Nord Stream 2, which runs almost in parallel to Nord Stream 1, was built in September 2021 but was never launched as Germany refused to certify it. The project was halted altogether just days before Moscow started its so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.