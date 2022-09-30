0
Friday 30 September 2022 - 09:16

Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil

Story Code : 1016913
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
In a statement to Yemen’s Almasirah network on Thursday, the source said that the tanker heading to the port of Al-Dabba is expected to loot approximately two million barrels of crude oil.

It further stated that the arrival of the giant tanker to the port comes a week after another oil tanker left the port of Al-Nashima loaded with the looted Yemeni oil.

In this regard, Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi had warned during his speech on September 21st against continuing to plunder the national wealth, mentioning foreign companies that colluded with the aggression.

Earlier, the head of Yemen’s National Delegation, Mohammad Abdul Salam, affirmed that paying salaries and other humanitarian services are legal entitlements and rights of Yemenis, stressing that not providing them won’t lead to a real peace.

Abdul Salam explained in a tweet that Yemen's revenues from oil and gas that were looted by the US-Saudi aggression are enough to pay salaries to all employees, in addition to providing part of the public services to the people.
