0
Saturday 1 October 2022 - 09:57

China Reacts to New US Sanctions against Iran

Story Code : 1017119
China Reacts to New US Sanctions against Iran
The US Treasury announced in a statement on Thursday evening that it has put 10 companies and one ship on the sanctions list under the pretext of facilitating the export of Iranian oil. Four of the sanctioned companies are based in China.

He further emphasized: "It is necessary for the American side to abandon the wrong practice of resorting to sanctions at any stage and to take more measures to wrap up the negotiations of the JCPOA."

The new US sanctions have been imposed in a situation where the government of Joe Biden claims that he intends to provide the necessary grounds for his country's return to the JCPOA nuclear agreement through negotiations.

In recent months, the officials of Joe Biden's government have repeatedly admitted the failure of the maximum pressure policy and said that they intend to return to the JCPOA; but so far, they have refused to take the necessary measures to return to this agreement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible country, has repeatedly stated that given that the United States has been a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action violation (JCPOA), it is Washington that must return to the agreement with the lifting of sanctions and that the US commitments must be verified. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022