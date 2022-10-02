0
Sunday 2 October 2022 - 20:53

Resistance Sole Way to Defeat Israel, Expel Occupiers from Palestinian Territories: Hamas Chief

Story Code : 1017304
The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Ismail Haniyeh made the remark in a phone call on Saturday with the family of Abu Raad Khazem as he expressed condolences for the martyrdom of their son, Abdel Rahman, who was killed in an Israeli raid in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank earlier in the week.

Abdel Rahman is the second martyr of the family after his brother, Raad, who was killed by the occupation forces in an alleged shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.

The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement expressed pride in the sacrifices made by the Palestinian people and hailed the Abu Raad Khazem’s family as a “national icon of resistance.”

“Resistance is the sole way to defeat the occupation and expel it from our land,” Haniyeh said. “This blood and sacrifices will not be in vain, and our people are walking on the very path towards liberation.”

Israeli forces have recently been conducting near-nightly raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied territories since the start of the year, including 51 in the besieged Gaza Strip during Israel’s three-day assault in August.

More than 30 of those killed were either from Jenin or were killed in the Jenin region.

The Israeli regime has also recently ramped up incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, with Hamas warning that such infringements upon the holy site could lead to "explosions" in the region.

A general strike has been called across West Bank in commemoration of those martyred and in protest against the latest Israeli aggression.
