0
Sunday 2 October 2022 - 21:34

Israeli Regime Appoints New Ambassador to Turkey

Story Code : 1017311
Israeli Regime Appoints New Ambassador to Turkey
In a statement on Twitter, the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the move is "another important step in repairing relations with Turkey...", Anadolu Agency reported.

On September 19, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's appointment committee approved Lillian’s appointment as Israel's ambassador to Ankara, marking the first appointment since 2018.

In August, Turkey and the Israeli regime agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.
Comment


Featured Stories
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
2 October 2022
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at 'Dead End', Yemen's Ansarullah Warns
2 October 2022
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
1 October 2022
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022