Brazilian Presidential Election Goes to Runoff between Lula, Bolsonaro
Story Code : 1017389
With about 99.6 percent of voting machines counted, Lula had 48.3 percent of valid votes, compared to 43.3 percent for Bolsonaro, the TSE said, putting a first-round victory out of reach, Xinhua reported.
President of the TSE Alexandre de Moraes said earlier that the day passed normally without major incidents.
A total of 156.4 million Brazilians were eligible to vote in the elections for president, vice president, governors, senators, and federal and state deputies.
According to the Brazilian electoral law, a candidate must obtain more than half of the votes to be elected in the first round.