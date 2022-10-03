0
Monday 3 October 2022 - 11:23

Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime

Story Code : 1017397
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Speaking at the graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hassan Officer Training University on Monday morning, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that these recent riots in the country are designed by the US and the Zionist regime and their acolytes.

"Their main problem is with a strong and independent Iran and the country’s progress. The Iranian nation proved to be fairly strong during recent events and will bravely come onto the scene wherever necessary in the future,” the Leader added.

“During the latest developments, injustice was done to the country’s law enforcement forces, the Basij, and the Iranian nation. Of course, the Iranian nation emerged completely strong as it did before and will do so in the future,” he noted.

Referring to the death of a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini, the Leader said, "The incident deeply saddened us, but the reaction to this incident without investigation - coming to streets, removing other women's hijab, setting fire to mosques, hussainiyas, people's cars - was not normal.

Iran has witnessed incidents of street violence over the past few days in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini in hospital after she was detained by police.

Despite clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent protests led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as ambulances and police vehicles.

Emphasizing that these riots were planned, Ayatollah Khamenei said that if it was not the case of this young girl, they would have created another excuse to create insecurity and chaos in the country.

"I say explicitly that these riots and insecurities were designed by the US and the usurping and fake Zionist regime, and their mercenaries and some traitorous Iranians abroad helped them," the Leader noted, advising some political figures of the country to be vigilant about the foreigners' plots and plans.   

Stating that the Americans' regret for the death of a girl is a lie, Ayatollah Khamenei said the heads of three branches of the country expressed regret over the incident [death of Mahsa Amini] and vowed to investigate the details of the incident.

Immediately after Amini’s death, Raeisi ordered Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to investigate the details of the incident with “urgency and precision” and to submit a report on the results.

Pointing to the motivation of foreign governments to create chaos and insecurity in the country, the Leader said that they [foriegn govrenmnets] cannot tolerate a country that is progressing towards all-round power. "In order to stop the progress of Iranians, they have planned to close the universities and make the streets insecure and involve the authorities in new issues in the northwest and southeast of the country."

Emphasizing that the enemy is wrong in his calculations about the northwest and southeast of the country, Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemy seeks to create chaos and destroy the country's security.

The Leader went on to say that the US is not only against the Islamic Republic but also against a strong and independent Iran. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots in Iran Orchestrated by US, Israeli Regime
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
Lapid Surrendered to Nasrallah’s Threats: Netanyahu
3 October 2022
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
Taiwan Reaches Out to India
3 October 2022
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
Mahsa Amini - Afghan Students Massacre: A Scandalous Selective Concern of Human Rights
By Mohammad Youssef
3 October 2022
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
Moscow Says Blinken Openly Spoke about US, NATO Motives to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines
3 October 2022
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report
2 October 2022
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
2 October 2022
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at
Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at 'Dead End', Yemen's Ansarullah Warns
2 October 2022
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
1 October 2022
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022