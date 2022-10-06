0
Thursday 6 October 2022 - 08:28

Netanyahu Hospitalized after Falling Ill on Holiday

He was released after all the results of the tests he performed came out completely normal.

Netanyahu thanked all the medical staff of the Medical Center for their work.

“The former prime minister began to feel unwell in the synagogue during prayers,” his office said in a statement. “He underwent a series of tests at the scene that came back normal and is now feeling better. In order to be certain, Netanyahu went to the hospital independently.”

Netanyahu’s doctor released a statement Wednesday evening reassuring that he feels well but will spend the night in the hospital for further tests.
