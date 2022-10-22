0
Saturday 22 October 2022 - 22:02

Russian Envoy Says Ukraine Using 'Terrorist Methods' on Russian Territory

Story Code : 1020604
Russian Envoy Says Ukraine Using
"There are many examples of that but a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was the climax of these activities," he noted, TASS reported.

Nebenzya also pointed to the UN’s selective approach to the destruction of civilian infrastructure. "We can see that the UN Secretariat has finally become concerned about the destruction of civilian infrastructure, but unfortunately, in a one-sided manner, as we haven’t heard a word about the damage that Kiev caused in the past eight years and continues to cause in Donbass," the Russian envoy added.

A truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge on the morning of October 8, causing several fuel tanks of a nearby train to catch fire. Four people were killed in the blast and two spans of the bridge’s roadway to the Crimean Peninsula collapsed.

Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin described the incident as a terrorist attack conducted by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.
