Tuesday 15 November 2022 - 08:45

Pakistan’s Imran Khan ’Still Holds US Responsible’ for Ousting

Party colleagues of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan have rubbished media reports that he no longer blames the US for hatching the “political controversy” that led to the no-confidence motion which ousted him from power in April.

The rumors came after Khan’s weekend interview with a British newspaper.

"As far as I’m concerned it’s over, it’s behind me,” Khan told the British daily in reference to the no-confidence motion. “The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States,” he continued, adding that the US-Pakistan relationship has been akin to that of a “master” and “slave”, despite his battle for bilateral ties on more equal terms.

Following the interview, several Pakistani media organizations misreported that Khan “no longer blames” the US for his ousting and claimed that the ex-PM took a “U-turn” on his allegations.

In response, former Minister Shireen Manzari said on Monday that the ex-PM “still blames the US” for hatching the “political conspiracy” which led to his removal.

“Our chairman said that the US hatched a conspiracy to oust him from power, but it is time to move on. He clearly said that he won’t accept a master-slave relationship with the US,” Manzari said, as she slammed “motivated” attempts to twist Khan’s words.

She also reiterated Khan’s charge that US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had summoned the then Pakistani ambassador to Washington, Asad Majeed, in March. According to Manzari, the ambassador was “threatened” with consequences if Khan survived the no-confidence motion brought against him by the then-leader of the opposition and current PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Likewise, former Minister Hammad Azhar remarked that “headline twisting and angling” has taken “extreme forms” in Pakistan.

"Domestic arm-twisting, strong editorial prejudices and international aid flow to media outlets in Pakistan combine to create ridiculous headlines,” he remarked.
