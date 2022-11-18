0
Friday 18 November 2022 - 22:41

Rejecting Terrorism, Iranians Bid Farewell to Izeh’s Martyrs

Story Code : 1025432
The ceremony started on Friday morning with a number of high-ranking state and military officials in attendance.

Seven people, including a child and a woman, lost their lives and ten more were wounded after two gunmen started shooting at people in the center of the city located in Khuzestan province on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Reza Shariati, 25 years old, Kian Pir Falak, 9 years old, Ashraf Nikbakht, 45 years old, Abtin Rahmani, 13 years old, Ali Moulai and two other unidentified people.

Meanwhile, the head of Khuzestan’s court of justice Ali Dehghani said that the three major elements of the terrorist attack have been detained.

Dehghani said efforts are being made to identify and arrest the other elements involved in the heinous crime.

Security officials in Khuzestan province said that two gunmen on motorbikes started shooting at people and law enforcement officers in the center of the town, using war weapons.

Iranian officials have pledged that Tehran will deliver a crushing response to the masterminds of the bloodshed.
