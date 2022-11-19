0
Saturday 19 November 2022 - 09:01

Massive Power Outages Cripple ‘Israeli’-occupied Cities

Story Code : 1025510
Massive Power Outages Cripple ‘Israeli’-occupied Cities
Massive power outages dimmed the lights in at least five big ‘Israeli’-occupied cities including Hazor, Gedera, Yavne and Rehovot.

According to reports from the local sources and the settlers in those towns, the Zionist regime’s electricity authorities have not provided any satisfactory explanation for the massive and lengthy outages.

A few weeks ago, the city of Yavne was also shrouded in darkness and shadows for several days in the wake of a strange power outage and disruption of services. Yavne was likened to the city of ghosts during the blackout.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
18 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
17 November 2022
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022