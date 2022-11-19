0
Saturday 19 November 2022 - 23:13

British PM Meets Ukrainian President in Kyiv, Offers New Aid

Story Code : 1025682
British PM Meets Ukrainian President in Kyiv, Offers New Aid
The air-defense package, which Britain valued at £50 million (€47 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine's power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians as the frigid cold of winter draws near.

The UK has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, giving Kyiv £2.3 billion (€2.6 billion) in military aid.

Zelenskyy described the two countries as “the strongest of allies.”

“With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom,” the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter.

“The courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world,” Sunak said in comments alongside Zelenskyy in the presidential palace. “In years to come, we will tell our grandchildren of your story.” 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
18 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
17 November 2022
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022