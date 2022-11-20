0
Sunday 20 November 2022 - 21:28

Longest Serving Palestinian Prisoner Barghouti Completes 42 Years in Jail

The 65-years-old Barghouti was first arrested in 1978 for resisting the Israeli occupation and then sentenced to a life term plus 18 years.

After serving 34 years in prison, he was freed in 18 October 2011 in a prisoner exchange deal and returned to his village and family.

On 18 In June 2014, the Israeli occupation authorities reneged on the terms of the exchange deal and re-arrested Barghouti. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and after completing his term and instead of releasing him, Israel reinstated his original life plus 18 years sentence.

Barghouti’s attorney filed a petition with the Israeli High Court four years ago demanding the release of his client based on the terms of the exchange agreement which states that Israel cannot re-arrest freed prisoners and re-instate their sentence.

The Court recently held a session on the appeal but no decision has been made yet.

Barghouti is actually one of dozens of Palestinian prisoners released in the exchange deal, which Israel has reneged on, re-arrested, and then reinstated their original terms.

There are more than 4,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails for their resistance of the Israeli occupation of their homeland.
