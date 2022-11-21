US House Committee to Release Capitol Attack Report Within a Month

Islam Times - The US congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol said on Sunday that the panel will release "all the evidence" it has collected over the course of its probe "within a month," before Republicans take control of the House.

A member of the House select committee, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren stressed that the House select committee is conducting its own investigation and not sharing information with the Justice Department. But, with the committee set to dissolve at the end of this Congress, the California Democrat said the panel will make public all evidence it assembled along with a report of its findings.In an interview with "Face the Nation," Lofgren said, "Within a month, the public will have everything that we've found, all the evidence. For good or ill. And I think we've, as we've shown in our hearings, made a compelling presentation that the former president was at the center of the effort to overturn a duly elected election, assembled the mob, sent it over to Congress to try and interfere with the peaceful transfer of power. It's pretty shocking."During the course of nine public hearings held over the summer and into the fall, the select committee mapped out what it said was a multi-pronged campaign by former President Donald Trump and his allies to thwart the transfer of power and keep Trump in office for a second term. While the panel has completed its public hearings, investigators have continued to hear from witnesses, including the head of Trump's Secret Service detail, Robert Engel, who was with the former president on Jan. 6.The committee also issued a subpoena to Trump for testimony and documents, but the former president filed a lawsuit against the committee in an attempt to block it. The lawsuit likely closes the door to Trump complying with investigators' demands before the panel ends and Republicans take control of the House in January.More than 670 people have been charged with taking part in the riot at the Capitol. It was the worst attack on the seat of the US government since the War of 1812 and the only time power in the United States has not been transferred peacefully.