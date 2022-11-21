0
Monday 21 November 2022 - 00:36

US House Committee to Release Capitol Attack Report Within a Month

Story Code : 1025870
US House Committee to Release Capitol Attack Report Within a Month
A member of the House select committee, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren stressed that the House select committee is conducting its own investigation and not sharing information with the Justice Department. But, with the committee set to dissolve at the end of this Congress, the California Democrat said the panel will make public all evidence it assembled along with a report of its findings.

In an interview with "Face the Nation," Lofgren said, "Within a month, the public will have everything that we've found, all the evidence. For good or ill. And I think we've, as we've shown in our hearings, made a compelling presentation that the former president was at the center of the effort to overturn a duly elected election, assembled the mob, sent it over to Congress to try and interfere with the peaceful transfer of power. It's pretty shocking."

During the course of nine public hearings held over the summer and into the fall, the select committee mapped out what it said was a multi-pronged campaign by former President Donald Trump and his allies to thwart the transfer of power and keep Trump in office for a second term. While the panel has completed its public hearings, investigators have continued to hear from witnesses, including the head of Trump's Secret Service detail, Robert Engel, who was with the former president on Jan. 6.

The committee also issued a subpoena to Trump for testimony and documents, but the former president filed a lawsuit against the committee in an attempt to block it. The lawsuit likely closes the door to Trump complying with investigators' demands before the panel ends and Republicans take control of the House in January.

More than 670 people have been charged with taking part in the riot at the Capitol. It was the worst attack on the seat of the US government since the War of 1812 and the only time power in the United States has not been transferred peacefully.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
20 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
19 November 2022
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
18 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
17 November 2022
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022