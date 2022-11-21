0
Monday 21 November 2022 - 01:08

Raisi: Supporting Terrorists, Rioters Not to Benefit of US, Europe

Story Code : 1025873
“The enemy, which has been wounded by the Islamic Revolution, is using a hybrid war to disrupt the country’s advances by undermining its security, economy, education, and production,” Raisi said while addressing a cabinet session on Sunday.

Referring to the explicit support lent to terrorists and rioters in Iran by the United States, France and some other European countries, the Iranian president warned, “Supporting terrorism definitely would not be to their benefit.”

He also tasked the Foreign Ministry to use diplomatic and legal channels to take necessary measures for thwarting and countering seditions designed and pursued from abroad.

“Dealing with the rioters in a firm manner and preventing further damage to people’s lives and property by terrorists and rioters is a public demand, which must be met immediately,” he said.

Raeisi added that security, judicial and police authorities shoulder a major responsibility for protecting people’s security and safeguarding the country’s assets.

The violent riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.
