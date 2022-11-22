0
Tuesday 22 November 2022 - 05:56

Kremlin Rejects US Claim Iran Helping Russia Building Drones

Story Code : 1026109
Kremlin Rejects US Claim Iran Helping Russia Building Drones
Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman emphasized on Monday that the Western media should clarify the information published about Iran and Russia's plan to jointly produce drones.

"No, not at all. I don't know where Washington got this information from. You have to ask them," Peskov said in response to a question about the Washington Post's report that Moscow had struck a deal with Tehran to start manufacturing "hundreds" of Iranian drones on Russian soil.

Recently Ukraine, the US and a number of European countries have made claims on Russia's use of Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine, a claim that both Iran and Russia have dismissed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized its opposition to the war in Ukraine since the beginning of the war and has rejected the claim that Tehran sided with either side.
