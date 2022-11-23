0
Wednesday 23 November 2022 - 07:25

UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report

Story Code : 1026345
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
The British Royal Air Force is supplying Ukraine with Brimstone 2 missiles, whose previous model had been delivered to Kiev some six months ago, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

According to the daily, the missiles, which each cost about £175,000, are said to be able to hit targets by tracking a laser mark set by ground forces, aircraft, or vehicles. It can alternatively scan the battlefield and pick up targets from a pre-programmed list through the use of a radar.

Developed by MBDA Systems, the Brimstone 2 missile is available in three versions of air-launched, ground-launched, and ship-launched.

The Ukrainian military has managed to modify trucks to be used as mobile launch platforms for the Brimstone missiles.

The UK has previously supplied Kiev with various weapons, including the NLAW anti-tank missile launcher.

Russia started a "special military operation" in neighboring Ukraine on February 24, with the declared aim of "de-Nazifying" the country.

Since the onset of the offensive, the United States and its European allies have imposed waves of economic sanctions against Moscow while supplying large consignments of heavy weaponry to Kiev. The Kremlin says the sanctions and the supplies will prolong the war.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
22 November 2022
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
22 November 2022
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
22 November 2022
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
21 November 2022
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
21 November 2022
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
21 November 2022
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
20 November 2022
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
20 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
19 November 2022
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022