0
Wednesday 23 November 2022 - 08:16

16 Senators Urge White House to Send Armed Drones to Ukraine

Story Code : 1026354
16 Senators Urge White House to Send Armed Drones to Ukraine
Iran has categorically rejected unfounded claims that the Islamic republic has transferred UAVs for use in the conflict in Ukraine.

Sixteen senators signed a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dated Tuesday urging the administration to send Ukraine the MQ-1C Gray Eagle armed drones, which are medium-altitude drones that can fly for over a day. 

The bipartisan group said Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova “have repeatedly requested” that the US provide them with these weapons.

The lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to reconsider its decision not to provide Ukraine with advanced drones that -as they claim- could help the country continue to reclaim its territory.

The MQ-1C Gray Eagle armed drones, which only require about a month of training and are made by General Atomics, would “increase Ukraine’s unmanned capabilities in the near-term and demands careful consideration,” the senators continued, stressing that this “system’s operational attributes — availability, lethality, survivability, and exportability — complement existing weapon systems used by the Ukrainians and will increase the lethality of the Ukrainian military.”

The drone can carry a payload of 800 pounds (360 kg) and may be armed with weapons such as AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and GBU-44/B Viper Strike guided bombs.

The senators who signed the letter include Jim Inhofe (R-OK), the outgoing ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Michael Rounds (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), John Hoeven (R-ND), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Jerry Moran (R-KS).
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
22 November 2022
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
22 November 2022
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
22 November 2022
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
21 November 2022
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
21 November 2022
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
21 November 2022
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
20 November 2022
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
20 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
19 November 2022
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022