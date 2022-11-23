0
Wednesday 23 November 2022 - 10:54

Army Chief of Staff: Czech Army Must Prepare for Large-scale Conflict

Radio Prague International reported that Czech general staff, Karel Řehka at an assembly of army command on Tuesday called for the necessity of potential conflict with Russia.

“If a conflict between Russia and NATO were to occur, the Czech army would be an active participant from the first minute,” said Řehka.

He said the army’s main priority now was to prepare for a large-scale war against a strong adversary. At the same time, he said, the army must retain its experience in counter-terrorism operations. 

The senior General declared that despite a huge increase in the military’s budget, the army will not have enough resources to address all its problems. He, therefore, called on soldiers to be "brutally efficient".

This news comes as thousands of people protested in Prague over the high costs against the government, NATO, and European Union. 
