Police Arrest Two Terrorists in Tehran, Foil Plan to Carry Out Suicide Attacks
Story Code : 1026515
Second Brigadier General Keyvan Zahiri, the police chief for west Tehran, in his remarks on Wednesday said that intelligence inputs about a possible suicide bombing targeting a religious center of Qods city were received by the police on November 16.
Police forces, he said, immediately formed teams and zeroed in on the hideouts of terrorists in less than 24 hours, arresting the main ringleader through a “surprise operation” early on November 17.
Two pistols, quantities of ammunition, three silencers, seven kilograms of explosive material, and a remote control were confiscated from the possession of the terrorist, said the commander, adding that his accomplice was arrested later that day.