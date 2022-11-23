0
Wednesday 23 November 2022 - 23:43

Police Arrest Two Terrorists in Tehran, Foil Plan to Carry Out Suicide Attacks

Story Code : 1026515
Police Arrest Two Terrorists in Tehran, Foil Plan to Carry Out Suicide Attacks
Second Brigadier General Keyvan Zahiri, the police chief for west Tehran, in his remarks on Wednesday said that intelligence inputs about a possible suicide bombing targeting a religious center of Qods city were received by the police on November 16.

Police forces, he said, immediately formed teams and zeroed in on the hideouts of terrorists in less than 24 hours, arresting the main ringleader through a “surprise operation” early on November 17.

Two pistols, quantities of ammunition, three silencers, seven kilograms of explosive material, and a remote control were confiscated from the possession of the terrorist, said the commander, adding that his accomplice was arrested later that day.
Comment


Featured Stories
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
23 November 2022
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
23 November 2022
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
23 November 2022
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
22 November 2022
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
22 November 2022
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
22 November 2022
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
22 November 2022
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
21 November 2022
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
21 November 2022
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
21 November 2022
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
20 November 2022
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022