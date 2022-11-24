0
Thursday 24 November 2022 - 14:24

Macron Plans to Meet Putin Within Next Few Days

Story Code : 1026623
Macron Plans to Meet Putin Within Next Few Days
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to talk with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the coming days, French media reported on Wednesday.

"I’m hoping to have direct communication with Putin in the coming days," he said. "I plan to discuss primary issues related to nuclear energy and the Zaporozhye NPP following my talks with the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi."

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Twitter account reported on Wednesday that Grossi met with a Russian delegation led by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev in Istanbul, Turkey, on plant safety and the establishment of a nuclear security protection zone.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which Russia took control of immediately after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, has again been targeted by rocket attacks, prompting increased calls from the IAEA to create a buffer zone around the plant to prevent a nuclear disaster. 
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
24 November 2022
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
24 November 2022
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
24 November 2022
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
23 November 2022
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
23 November 2022
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
23 November 2022
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
23 November 2022
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
22 November 2022
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
Official: EU States Eyeing Economic Ties with Iran
22 November 2022
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
Iran Dismisses Washington Post Claim on Drone Deal with Russia
22 November 2022
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
Saudi War Killed, Injured More than 8,000 Yemeni Children since 2015: Rights Group
22 November 2022
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
21 November 2022