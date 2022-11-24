Macron Plans to Meet Putin Within Next Few Days

Islam Times - The President of France said that he plans to talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to talk with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the coming days, French media reported on Wednesday."I’m hoping to have direct communication with Putin in the coming days," he said. "I plan to discuss primary issues related to nuclear energy and the Zaporozhye NPP following my talks with the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi."The International Atomic Energy Agency's Twitter account reported on Wednesday that Grossi met with a Russian delegation led by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev in Istanbul, Turkey, on plant safety and the establishment of a nuclear security protection zone.Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which Russia took control of immediately after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, has again been targeted by rocket attacks, prompting increased calls from the IAEA to create a buffer zone around the plant to prevent a nuclear disaster.