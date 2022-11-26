0
Saturday 26 November 2022 - 09:36

Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria

Bashar al-Assad made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian reporters and researchers.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has effectively supported Syria and continues to support the country economically and militarily, said the Syrian President about Syrian allies.

He added that Syria has supported Hezbollah and will continue to support [Hezbollah] as Hezbollah is the country's strategic ally.

The President of Syria also expressed concern about the recent developments in Lebanon, saying that Lebanon is the main supporter of Syria and its stability is crucial.

He also pointed to the resumption of relations with Turkey and the recent meeting held between the Syrian and Turkish officials, saying that Turkey has expressed its readiness to meet the demands of Damascus. Syria expects practical steps from Turkey.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bashar al-Assad spoke about Syrian-US relations, adding that there is no contact with the Americans.

He also called the withdrawal of the US forces from Syria the main demand of the Syrians.

The Syrian President said that Russia assisted his country very much but the situation is different after Russia's military operations in Ukraine after the economic and military pressures imposed on it [Russia]. 

In response to a question about restoring relations with the Hamas movement, he said Hamas apologized publicly which can be considered as an implicit apology from all the people of Syria. 
