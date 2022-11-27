0
Sunday 27 November 2022 - 00:05

Lavrov Says Ukrainians Will Be Liberated from neo-Nazi Rulers

Story Code : 1027121
Lavrov Says Ukrainians Will Be Liberated from neo-Nazi Rulers
“The Ukrainian people will be liberated from neo-Nazi rulers. It deserves to live in good neighborliness, friendship, prosperity next to its Slavic brothers,” he said in the film aired by the Rossiya-24 television channel.

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. The West subsequently imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia and stepped up the shipment of weapons to Kiev, which are worth billions of dollars.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
24 November 2022
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
24 November 2022
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
24 November 2022
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
23 November 2022