Islam Times - In a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, the leader of the revolution pointed out some security threats from Iraq on Iran's soil and called for the central government to take action to eliminate these threats.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in this meeting: "Iraq's progress is in the interest of the Islamic Republic, and we believe that you are a person who has the ability to advance the affairs and bring the country to an independent."

Ayatollah Khamenei considered Iraq the best Arab country in the region in terms of natural and human resources as well as cultural, historical, and civilizational background and said: "Unfortunately, despite such a background, Iraq has not yet been able to reach its true position."

Of course, some people are against the progress of Iraq. They may not show their hostility, but they do not want your government, and you must stand firm against the enemy's will by relying on the people.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister of Iraq responded to Iran's concern about insecurity in some areas of his country and said Baghdad would not allow any side to use the territory to undermine security.

Addressing the issue, Ayatollah Khamenei said: "Unfortunately, this is happening in some areas of Iraq, and the only solution is for the Iraqi central government to extend its authority to those areas as well."

"Of course, this is how we view Iraq's security; if any party intends to disturb the security of Iraq, we will support Iraq against them," the Leader emphasized.

Ayatollah Khamenei also mentioned the negotiations and MoUs between the two countries in the past and called for the realization of previous agreements, especially in economic cooperation, trade, and rail communications.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, told visiting Iraqi premier that the securities of Iran and Iraq are intertwined, calling for the Iraqi government's control over the Kurdish region's borders.

Speaking in the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the close relationship between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

"We congratulate Mr. Shia al-Sudani on his being elected as Iraq’s Prime Minister. He is a devoted, competent person whose appointment as head of the Iraqi government is a source of pride," the leader said.

"Iraq's progress and its reaching its honorable, rightful position is to the benefit of the Islamic Republic. We believe you are the person to sort out Iraq’s affairs & relations to elevate the country to an independent position that is in line with its civilization and history," Iran's leader highlighted.

"Iraq is the top regional Arab state when one considers its natural and human wealth, its cultural, historical background, and civilization. But it has yet to claim its deserved, true position. It is hoped Iraq can progress and reach its real position under Mr. Sudani, said the leader.

"Solidarity and unity between Iraq’s internal groups and making maximum use of the country’s young, motivated forces are vital for Iraq to be able to claim its true position," underscoring Ayatollah Khamenei.

Some, according to the leader, are hostile to Iraq’s progress. They may not express their enmity openly, but they do not respect Mr. Sudani’s govt. Stand up firmly to the enemy’s plans by relying on the ppl & on the young, motivated forces who successfully countered the vast, deadly risk of Daesh.

Addressing Mr. Sudani, Iran's supreme leader noted: "You said that based on your Constitution, you wouldn’t let any group use Iraqi soil to harm Iran’s security. But attempts are being made to harm Iran’s security in some Iraqi regions. The only solution is for Iraq’s central govt. to exert its authority in those areas."

"It is hoped that with your Excellency, Iraq will achieve its real progress and place," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He pointed to the necessity of Iraqi unity and urged the Iraqi government to use young and devoted people to help the nation reach the deserved position on the international stage.

The Leader further urged Al-Sudani to rely on young Iraqis who fought against ISIL terrorism and to repel the new threats from the enemies.

Later, Ayatollah Khamenei urged the central Iraqi government to exercise its sovereignty over the entire borders of the country and stressed that the borders in the north of the country in the Kurdistan Region must be controlled by the central Iraqi government.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that "Iraq's security is Iran's security, just as Iran's security affects Iraq's security."

He pointed to the Iraqi Prime Minister's talks in Tehran earlier today and added that good negotiations and understandings were achieved in the previous governments, but some were not translated into action.

He called for the implementation of agreements, especially in the field of economic cooperation and goods exchanges, as well as railway transportation.

The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, said in the meeting, which was also attended by the Iranian president Raeisi, that the fight against ISIL was a distinguished example of Iran-Iraq cooperation.

Remembering the anti-terror iconic martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Al-Sudani considered these two martyrs as another example of the togetherness of the two nations.

Stressing the new Iraqi government's resolve to implement the agreements between the two countries and expand relations in various fields, especially in the economic field, he noted, "The security of Iran and Iraq are intertwined, and in accordance with the constitution, we will not allow anyone to use Iraqi soil to threaten the security of neighbors."

Mohammad Shia al-Sudani arrived in Tehran on Tuesday while leading a political-economic delegation to have consultations with the Iranian authorities.

Al-Sudani met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi upon his arrival.

