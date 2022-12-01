Explosion at Ukraine Embassy in Madrid Injures One

Islam Times - An explosion took place Wednesday at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, injuring one Ukrainian employee who was handling a letter.

The blast occurred at 1:17 pm local time and was reported to Spanish authorities by the embassy itself, according to Europe Press. Local law enforcement have now cordoned off the area around the building as canine units are working on the scene. Anti-terrorist protocols have also been activated throughout the city, the outlet reports.

Telemadrid reported that police sources have indicated that the envelope was addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador and contained a small homemade explosive that was not picked up by the embassy’s security services.

The individual suffered slight injury and is being treated at hospital, while police are investigating, Spain’s foreign ministry said.