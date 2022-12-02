0
Friday 2 December 2022 - 02:36

Iran’s Influence in Other Countries and the Region a Defeat to Enemies: IRGC Chief

Story Code : 1028019
The top general made the comments during his address to a massive gathering in Shiraz marking Basij Week. 
 
He held that the larger the Iranian power grows, the more the enemies grow concerned. 
 
“Arrogant powered and enemies everywhere in the world stand to destroy you, but you stand stronger, firmer and more steadfast,” he told Basij (Mobilization) forces in Shiraz. 
 
“they try to plant fear in your hearts but they would fail,” he held.
 
General Salami pointed to the role of Basij forces in public arena, saying that they are first responders in every emergency situation like floods, fires, quakes, and war. “They, indeed, shine in all areas,” he told the gathering of 10,000 people. 
 
Iran's Influence in other countries 
 
“Iran's Islamic Revolution found its way in other countries with the planning of the Supreme Leader and brought real independence, and this process is not acceptable for enemies and arrogant powers,” he held. 
 
Iran's Islamic Revolution is welcomed by the regional nations because it teaches freedom and resistance to oppressive colonial powers, General Salami maintained. 
 
He added that Iran is constructing itself despite the fact that the enemies want it in ruins. 
 
“ Today, Iran has emerged in the global stage as a power and the enemy is fleeing from the Muslim world,” he went on. 
 
The enemies do not want Iran to be an advanced state, according to him. 
 
“The enemy does not want the Iranian nation to progress in any field, but we do not want such an Iran, we want an independent and self-reliant Iran that can meet all its needs and defend the vital interests of the oppressed. We want a powerful Iran. As long as the youths are there for help, such an Iran is not out of reach,” he held.
 
He pointed to Iran's regional power and allies that are pushing against the colonial powers, saying: “Not only now we have the power to resist defeat but also we have the power to inflict defeat on the enemies.” 
