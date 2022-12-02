0
Friday 2 December 2022 - 09:26

Russia Arranging Meeting between Assad, Erdogan: Diplomat

Story Code : 1028052
Russia Arranging Meeting between Assad, Erdogan: Diplomat
"We believe that such a meeting will be generally positive and useful, and we are working in this direction," Lavrentyev said in an interview with the Al Arabiya TV channel, Sputnik reported.
 
In comments on November 23, Lavrentyev said the possibility of a meeting between the Turkish and Syrian leaders always exists, adding, “We have always advocated and even considered the possibility of organizing such a meeting before, but I repeat that the Turkish side believes that conditions are not yet ripe for this at the moment.”
 
“Nevertheless, we believe that such a meeting would be useful and symbolic, and we will work further in this direction," he had noted.
