Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry

Islam Times - The Security Council of the Iranian Interior Ministry put the death toll during the recent riots across the country at 200.

In a statement released on Saturday, the council said as many as 200 people have died in the riots during the past recent weeks in Iran.The victims include martyred security forces, the people martyred in terrorist acts, innocent people who fell victim to the “dead creating project” of hostile groups, innocent people who have died amid security chaos, rioters, and armed elements of anti-Revolution and separatist groups, it added.The statement also noted that the riots have inflicted trillions of rials in damage to administrative, public and private properties.The council also noted that the riots illustrated that a hybrid war had been waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran with the purpose of weakening national cohesion, forcing the country’s progress to suffer a setback, and diverting the true public demands.In remarks on November 2, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the obvious role of the enemies in the riots that have been taking place in the country during the past few weeks, saying, “The events that took place these past few weeks were not merely street riots. They were detailed plots. The enemy initiated hybrid warfare. The enemy, namely the United States, the Zionist regime, some insidious and malicious European powers, and some groups, came to the scene with all of their capabilities.”