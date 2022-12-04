0
Sunday 4 December 2022 - 09:29

Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry

Story Code : 1028431
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
In a statement released on Saturday, the council said as many as 200 people have died in the riots during the past recent weeks in Iran.

The victims include martyred security forces, the people martyred in terrorist acts, innocent people who fell victim to the “dead creating project” of hostile groups, innocent people who have died amid security chaos, rioters, and armed elements of anti-Revolution and separatist groups, it added.

The statement also noted that the riots have inflicted trillions of rials in damage to administrative, public and private properties.

The council also noted that the riots illustrated that a hybrid war had been waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran with the purpose of weakening national cohesion, forcing the country’s progress to suffer a setback, and diverting the true public demands.

In remarks on November 2, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the obvious role of the enemies in the riots that have been taking place in the country during the past few weeks, saying, “The events that took place these past few weeks were not merely street riots. They were detailed plots. The enemy initiated hybrid warfare. The enemy, namely the United States, the Zionist regime, some insidious and malicious European powers, and some groups, came to the scene with all of their capabilities.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
3 December 2022
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
3 December 2022
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
2 December 2022
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
2 December 2022
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
2 December 2022
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
2 December 2022
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
1 December 2022