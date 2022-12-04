Pakistan’s Army chief Visits Kashmir, Says Will Defend ’Every Inch of Motherland’

Islam Times - Pakistan's new army chief said on Saturday his military is ready to defend "every inch of our motherland" if attacked by India.

He made the remarks while visiting the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed Kashmir region.“We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Jammu and Kashmir recently,” he said. “Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us."India has not responded to his statement yet.On November 22, India’s northern army commander Lt general Upendra Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it.”“The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply."Dwivedi also leveled up allegations related to terrorism against Pakistan.India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also said "it (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) was and is always a part of India and at the appropriate time we will bring it back."The highly disputed LoC, a 740-km (460-mile) de facto border that cuts Kashmir region into two, is claimed by India and Pakistan, both of which are nuclear armed superpowers.The LoC, that is not considered as a legally recognized international boundary, was established as a part of the Shimla Agreement at the end of the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.At that time, both the nations pledged to respect the border without prejudice to their respective positions.However, they often accuse each other of breaching a 2003 ceasefire pact by shelling and firing across the LoC.