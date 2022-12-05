0
Monday 5 December 2022 - 09:27

Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained

Story Code : 1028606
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
On Monday morning, “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops raided the Palestinian refugee camp of Dheisheh located just south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

During this brutal attack, one Palestinian youth was shot dead and several others were injured.

According to the Palestinian Authority [PA] Health Ministry, 22-year-old Omar Manna was shot dead and six others were hurt by IOF gunfire in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem.

The IOF said clashes had erupted during the arrest of three suspected members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PIJ] resistance group in the camp.

Meanwhile, in Jenin, the IOF said it arrested Yahya Saadi, the son of Bassem Saadi, the currently detained PIJ resistance group leader in the West Bank.

The IOF said Yahya Saadi was himself a senior PIJ member, suspected of involvement in various operations.

The arrest of Bassem Saadi in August sparked a round of fighting between the “Israeli” entity and the resistance group in the Gaza Strip. He has since been indicted on various charges.

On Saturday night, a rocket was launched from Gaza at the southern “Israeli” entity, apparently over the deaths of two PIJ members who were martyred Thursday during a military raid in the West Bank.

Earlier on Sunday, “Israeli” warplanes bombarded several positions in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian media also reported that resistance groups' anti-aircraft artillery confronted the “Israeli” raids in Khan Yunis, firing at the regime's aircraft.

In addition, Palestinian resistance groups fired five rockets from Gaza toward the occupied territories, two of which landed in an open area in Eshkol.

Al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military arm of Hamas, issued a statement later, saying, "Our air defenses responded at dawn today, Sunday, to the hostile Zionist warplanes in the skies of the Gaza Strip, with surface-to-air missiles."
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
5 December 2022
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
5 December 2022
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
4 December 2022
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
3 December 2022
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
3 December 2022
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
2 December 2022