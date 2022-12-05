0
Monday 5 December 2022 - 10:24

Iran’s Baqeri: Our Military Power Keeping US Forces Away

Story Code : 1028621
Iran’s Baqeri: Our Military Power Keeping US Forces Away
“The Iranian military forces have become so powerful that no American aircraft carrier has been deployed to the Gulf during the past two years and they have stayed over 1,000 kilometers away from the coasts of Iran,” Baqeri said at an administrative meeting in the southern port city of Bushehr on Sunday.

The Iranian commander further underlined that “The US has admitted that Iran’s success in extending the range of its missiles and boosting the accuracy and power of its fire has increased the costs and risks of American forces staying in the region.”

“The Iranian Armed Forces monitor the enemies’ moves across the region constantly,” he added.

In parallel, Baqeri stated that “The enemy’s decision to give up plans for a military attack on Iran has nothing to do with its fake concern for human rights, but relates to its fear of war and Iran’s massive deterrent power.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Pentagon May Run Out of Money for Ukraine
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
Riyadh Regime Hands Down Death Sentences to Six More Political Dissidents
5 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
Ayatollah Khamenei Replies to Letter by Schoolgirls
5 December 2022
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
Palestinian Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB, Son of PIJ Leader Detained
5 December 2022
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
Riots in Iran Claim 200 Lives: Ministry
4 December 2022
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
Israeli Cabinet Member Delivers Intelligence to Tehran
4 December 2022
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
Israeli-Egyptian Relations on Fault Line as Netanyahu Coming Back
4 December 2022
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
Syrian Kurds and Repeat of American Betrayal Nightmare
4 December 2022
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
Sweden’s Islamophobia: Destroyed Quran Left Near Mosque Entrance
3 December 2022
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
China Slams ‘Illegal’ US Troops, Smuggling of Oil and Grain in Syria
3 December 2022
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
3 December 2022
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
Iran Begins Procedures to Build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant
3 December 2022
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
2 December 2022