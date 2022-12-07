Not Even Mentioning Palestine, Saudis Say Normalization With ‘Israel’ A ‘Matter of Time’!

Islam Times - Senior diplomatic officials shared with ‘Israeli’ i24NEWS website that the Gulf state is looking to normalize relations with the Zionist entity, noting that this will take time.

"The direction of Saudi-‘Israeli’ relations is normalization, but it will take more time and we must not put the cart before the horse," according to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir who said so in a meeting held in recent weeks with members of the American Jewish community [AJC], as revealed in an official document obtained by i24NEWS.In a separate meeting which was held last month with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi side presented a list of demands in exchange for progress, all directed at Washington. The Palestinian issue was not even mentioned in the conversation.The ‘Israeli’ website also learned that Al-Jubeir met in recent weeks with American Jewish community officials in Washington where he delivered messages regarding future relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity. According to the document obtained by i24NEWS, Al-Jubeir told the audience that progress on ‘Israeli’-Saudi normalization is ongoing, but that more time is required for it to bear fruit."‘Israel’ and other Gulf states have been gradually normalizing for years. The process must be allowed to mature," Al-Jubeir admitted.An AJC official told an ‘Israeli’ diplomat following the meeting that Riyadh normalization with the Tel Aviv regime will happen, adding "it is only a question of timing." The document also revealed that in a separate meeting, Al-Jubeir told Jewish American officials who recently visited Saudi Arabia that the future success of normalization also depends on the success of the moderate elements in the Kingdom. According to Al-Jubeir, there is still significant opposition to the normalization within Saudi Arabia, which will take time to overcome.i24NEWS also revealed that in a recent conversation with an American delegation to Riyadh, organized by the Washington Institute, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] was asked what would bring Saudi Arabia to join the so-called Abraham Accords and normalize relations with ‘Israel.’MBS listed three main demands, all referred to Washington: an affirmation of the US-Saudi alliance, a commitment to follow through on weapon supplies as though Saudi Arabia were a NATO-like country, and an agreement that will allow the Saudis to exploit their extensive uranium reserves for a restricted civil nuclear program.