Saturday 10 December 2022 - 09:10

Guterres: UN Ready to Cooperate with Baghdad Government

Guterres: UN Ready to Cooperate with Baghdad Government
In this phone conversation, the UN Secretary-General also emphasized the UN's attention to the priorities of the Iraqi government in supporting all groups in the country and dealing with the challenges of Baghdad including the lack of water and the consequences of climate change.

Guterres appreciated Iraq's pivotal role in the region and its ability to mediate and converge and bring countries' perspectives closer while supporting stability in the region.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani also appreciated the efforts of the United Nations to help Iraq in humanitarian matters, development and support for the sovereignty and security of this country.
