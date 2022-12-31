Russian Armed Forces' Victory Inevitable, Defense Minister Shoigu Says

Islam Times - In his New Year message to Russian servicemen on Saturday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the country’s victory is inevitable.

In his New Year message to the Russian servicemen, Shoigu thanked them for their courage and heroism in the performance of military duty during Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, and wished them clear skies, Sputnik reported.Shoigu also pointed to "serious trials that have changed the usual course of time" in 2022."The outgoing year will forever go down in the military chronicles of the Fatherland, filled with your immortal deeds, selfless courage and heroism in the fight against neo-Nazism and terrorism. I thank you all for your service and loyalty to the oath!" he said.He added that "external forces are now trying to cross out the glorious history and great achievements of Russia as they demolish monuments to the winners over fascism and place war criminals on pedestals."According to Shoigu, everything that is related to Russia is canceled and defiled.Under such circumstances, Shoigu said, the New Year remains not only a good tradition, but also acquires a deep meaning, becoming a symbol of hope for a peaceful future.He also praised Russian soldiers for “heroically fulfilling combat missions to protect the national interests and security of Russia”, adding that they are celebrating the coming New Year away from their relatives as they resolve “the most difficult tasks in the course of the special military operation”."In the coming year, I want to wish everyone good health, fortitude, reliable and devoted comrades, and, of course, clear skies! Our victory, like the New Year, is inevitable!"Earlier this month, he said that the main task for 2023 is the continuation of the "special operation" in Ukraine until the full implementation of all its tasks.